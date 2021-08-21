Left Menu

Want ties with all countries, particularly with US, says Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar

Taliban on Saturday declared that they intend to have economic and trade ties with all countries around the world, including the US.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-08-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 14:16 IST
Want ties with all countries, particularly with US, says Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (Photo credit: Twitter@GhaniBaradar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban on Saturday declared that they intend to have economic and trade ties with all countries around the world, including the US. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants diplomatic and trade ties with all countries, particularly with the United States of America," the group's co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said in a Twitter posting today, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Refuting media reports that Taliban has not intended to have diplomatic and trade ties with the United States, he said: "We never talk about cut of trade ties with any countries. Rumor about this news has been a propaganda. It is not true," he said, reported Xinhua News Agency. Taliban leader Baradar is in Kabul to initiate a formal discussion with Afghan political leaders on setting up a government, a senior leader of the group, which has taken control over Afghanistan said.

The developments came soon after Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) leader Gulbadin Hekmatyar informed that formal talks between the group and Afghan leaders will begin once the Taliban leaders reach Kabul, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. The Taliban have been attempting to convince the world that they will sever ties with terror groups like al-Qaeda after they are back in power in Afghanistan after 20 years and needs the world's recognition and approbation, a media report said.

The Taliban's long history of association with terror groups and their family-based relations with terrorists of other groups have raised severe questions about the Taliban's commitment during the Doha agreement that they would not provide safe heavens to any terrorist in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021