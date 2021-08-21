Left Menu

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-08-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 14:39 IST
Pakistan will play important role in bringing peace in Afghanistan, says Gen Bajwa amid accusations of aiding Taliban
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
With anti-Pakistan protests erupting across several countries against Islamabad's proxy role in Afghanistan and helping the Taliban, army Chief General Bajwa said that his country will continue to play its role in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan. Addressing cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy at Kakul on Friday, Gen Bajwa said: "We expect the Taliban will honour their promises regarding the rights of women." "We have consistently made it clear to the international community that it must play a role in finding a peaceful solution to Afghanistan," the Pakistan Army Chief was quoted as saying by Pajhwok Afghan News.

Gen Bajwa's remarks came a few days after demonstrators raised their voices in several countries against Islamabad's role in the Afghanistan debacle and blamed the country for helping the Taliban. Recently around 300 persons also gathered at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan. Afghans living in the southern Australian city of Adelaide also called for an end to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan by the Taliban and denounced the Pakistan government for their intervention in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

Voices from across the world have been increasingly urging hard-hitting economic sanctions on Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan. Many experts and the majority of Afghans believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban's aggressive advance against the government forces in Afghanistan and that Islamabad has been assisting the terror group on all possible fronts.

Meanwhile, faced with little or no resistance, the Taliban has entered the Afghan capital Kabul, while the Afghanistan president fled to the UAE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

