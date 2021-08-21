Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai meet Taliban acting Kabul governor, discuss situation in Afghan capital

Left Menu

Abdullah Abdullah, a senior leader of the ousted Afghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met 'so-called' acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour, on Saturday. They discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Kabul citizens.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-08-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 17:12 IST
The acting governor pledged to "do everything possible for the security of the people of Kabul," Abdullah's office said.. Image Credit: ANI
Abdullah Abdullah, a senior leader of the ousted Afghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met 'so-called' acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour, on Saturday. They discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Kabul citizens. Abdullah told the Taliban's acting Kabul governor that "In order to return to normality in the capital Kabul, it is imperative that citizens...feel safe and secure," according to a statement by Abdullah Abdullah's office.

The acting governor pledged to "do everything possible for the security of the people of Kabul," Abdullah's office said. Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation in afraid of their atrocities. The country has been marred by violence for several years and the Taliban's takeover of Kabul has exacerbated the crisis.

Afghans have flocked to the Kabul airport in order to flee the Taliban. Terrorists on the streets of Kabul are reportedly preventing people from entering the airport using force. Several reports of Taliban violence have emerged in recent days. This comes despite the Taliban have claimed they have reformed and vowed to respect the rights of women and minorities.

The Taliban have been attempting to convince the world that they will sever ties with terror groups like al-Qaeda after they are back in power in Afghanistan after 20 years and needs the world's recognition and approbation, a media report said. The Taliban's long history of association with terror groups and their family-based relations with terrorists of other groups have raised severe questions about the Taliban's commitment during the Doha agreement that they would not provide safe heavens to any terrorist in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

