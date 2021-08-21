Left Menu

194 Afghans held for rioting in Pakistan's Peshawar

Pakistan Police have arrested 194 Afghan nationals here on the charges of rioting, damaging public property, and shouting slogans against Islamabad during their country's independence Day on Thursday night.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 21-08-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 18:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Police have arrested 194 Afghan nationals here on the charges of rioting, damaging public property, and shouting slogans against Islamabad during their country's independence Day on Thursday night. The incident occupied at Phase III Chowk of the Hayatabad neighbourhood, where scores of Afghan nationals showed up to celebrate the Independence Day of Afghanistan, Dawn.

The protests come in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Pakistan has been accused of providing covert and overt support to the Taliban. Several people lost life during protests in different parts of the war-torn country.

In a statement, the city police said that the clashes erupted between Afghan and Pakistan youths after they had heated exchanges over the closure of Phase III Chowk, which caused a public nuisance. They said that when their personnel reached the venue and tried to open the road, the Afghan nationals offered resistance and pelted them with stones.

After the incident, the police deployed their personnel at the Phase III Chowk and surrounding areas in large numbers to prevent any untoward situation and took scores of suspects into their custody. (ANI)

