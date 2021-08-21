US urges its citizens to avoid travelling to Kabul airport citing potential security threats

The US embassy in Afghanistan on Saturday advised its nationals in Kabul to avoid travelling to Hamid Karzai International Airport, citing potential security threats outside the airport's gates. The embassy also advised people to be aware of their surroundings at all times; Review the Traveler's Checklist; Monitor local media for breaking events and have a contingency plan for emergencies, a statement from the embassy informed.

"We are advising U.S. citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the statement said. The Embassy also informed that US citizens requesting assistance in departing the country who have not yet completed the Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in their group should do so as soon as possible.

Advertisement

"Spouses and minor children of US citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart," US Embassy added. The Taliban took control over Afghanistan on Sunday after entering the presidential palace in Kabul.With the Taliban in control of Afghanistan, most countries are racing to evacuate their citizens from Kabul's airport and shutting their embassies temporarily.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation in afraid of their atrocities. Afghans have flocked to the Kabul airport in order to flee the Taliban. Terrorists on the streets of Kabul are reportedly preventing people from entering the airport using force. The situation continues to deteriorate at the airport and around its perimeter, which is under Taliban control. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)