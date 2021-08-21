Left Menu

Malaysia reports 22,262 new COVID-19 cases, 223 more deaths

Malaysia reported another 22,262 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 1,535,286.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 21-08-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 18:40 IST
Malaysia reports 22,262 new COVID-19 cases, 223 more deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 22,262 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 1,535,286. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 40 of the new cases are imported and 22,222 are local transmissions.

Another 223 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 13,936. Some 18,576 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,260,470, or 82.1 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 260,880 active cases, 1,035 are being held in intensive care units and 513 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
4
New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

New update improves Zenfone 8's power consumption and image quality

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021