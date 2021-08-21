China condemns suicide attack on its nationals in Gwadar, asks Pakistan to take 'effective measures'

China on Saturday strongly condemned a suicide attack on its nationals in Balochistan's Gwadar, asking Pakistan "to take practical and effective measures". Earlier on Friday, two children were killed while three others, including a Chinese national, were injured in a suicide attack targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals near the East Bay Expressway in Gwadar, Balochistan.

"The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan launched the emergency plan immediately, demanding Pakistan to properly treat the wounded, conduct a thorough investigation on the attack, and severely punish the perpetrators," The Express Tribune reported citing the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan statement. This was the second attack on Chinese nationals in the country, a month after the Dasu dam site incident in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which left at least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals.

China stated that all relevant departments at 'all levels' in Pakistan must take 'practical and effective measures' to implement strengthened security measures. "At the same time, relevant departments at all levels in Pakistan must take practical and effective measures to accelerate to implement strengthened whole-process security measures and upgraded security cooperation mechanism to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again," the statement said.

The embassy also asked Pakistan to ensure proper treatment of the injured Chinese national, who was been shifted to a hospital in Gwadar for treatment, The Express Tribune reported. "There have been several terrorist attacks in succession, resulting in the casualties of several Chinese citizens. The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan reminds the Chinese citizens in Pakistan to be vigilant, strengthen safety precautions, reduce unnecessary outings, and take effective security protections," the statement added. (ANI)

