Thailand reports 20,571 new COVID-19 cases, 261 deaths

Thailand on Saturday reported 20,571 new COVID-19 cases and 261 more deaths, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 21-08-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 20:25 IST
Bangkok [Thailand], August 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Saturday reported 20,571 new COVID-19 cases and 261 more deaths, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). The new infections took the overall national tally to 1,030,281, with the death toll reaching 9,087, CCSA data showed.

Started in early April, the latest wave was fueled by more infectious variants. At present, 202,230 patients are under medical treatment, of which 5,171 are in critical condition with 1,123 on ventilators.

A total of 26.4 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered between February 28 to August 20. Roughly 8.5 per cent of Thailand's nearly 70 million population have been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

