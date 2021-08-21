Afghanistan: Local forces recapture 3 districts from Taliban control

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, local forces have reportedly recaptured three districts - Pul-e-Hesar, Banu and Deh Salah - in Baghlan province from the terror group's control, local media reported on Saturday citing local sources. Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance as the country's government collapsed on Sunday soon after President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul.

According to the sources, there are reports of heavy casualties on both sides. Meanwhile, the Taliban has not yet commented.

"With the support of God and the mujahideen, three districts were liberated, we are now moving toward Khinjan district and will clear Baghlan province soon," Tolo News quoted Assadullah, the former police chief of Banu as saying. "With the help of Allah, we inflicted massive casualties to the Taliban, currently Banu district is under the control of public uprising forces," said Ghani Andarabi, the former police commander in charge of the highway in Baghlan.

Sources said that after entering Baghlan, the Taliban went on house-to-house searches, which sparked the people's retaliation. Although the Taliban officially has not commented, there are unconfirmed reports that the Taliban is preparing to retake these districts, reported Tolo News.

As the Taliban declared its victory over the government on Sunday, efforts are being made to maintain stability in Afghanistan. However, thousands of people are rushing to the airport to flee the nation as they are afraid of the terror group's brutal atrocities in the nation. Several countries including India and Germany are evacuating their citizens from the war-torn country as uncertainty and fear following the Taliban takeover grow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)