One dead, hundreds displaced by flooding in northern Ghana

Heavy flooding in northern Ghana's Upper West region claimed one life and displaced hundreds, officials confirmed Saturday.

ANI | Accra | Updated: 21-08-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 22:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Ghana

Accra [Ghana], August 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Heavy flooding in northern Ghana's Upper West region claimed one life and displaced hundreds, officials confirmed Saturday. Ahmed Mustapha, the Regional Coordinator for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), told Xinhua that an 80-year-old woman died and 19 communities were submerged under floods following a heavy downpour on Friday.

"At least 323 people were displaced as 101 houses in the Wa East District were destroyed in the floods, and we are still on the field now assessing the damage," Mustapha said. He said the Ghana Red Cross Society had approached the NADMO with a pledge to support the displaced persons with temporary shelter. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

