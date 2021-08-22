Afghan Taliban forms commission to look into TTP's anti-Pak acts

Afghanistan Taliban have set up a three-member commission to look into Islamabad's complaints that the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, is using Afghan soil to plot cross-border terrorist attacks, a media report said. "TTP leaders are being warned (by the Afghan Taliban Commission) to settle their problems with Pakistan and return to the country along with their families in exchange for a possible amnesty by the Pakistani government," Voice of America reported citing sources in Islamabad.

The terror group has been working hard to press anti-Pakistani militants to stop violence against Islamabad and has asked them to return to Afghanistan, VOA reported. "We have been taking up the issue of the use of Afghan soil by the TTP for terrorist activities in Pakistan with the previous Afghan government and we will continue raising the issue with the future Afghan government as well to ensure that TTP is not provided any space in Afghanistan to operate against Pakistan," Pakistani Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Friday.

Afghanistan's situation is dwindling as people are in rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control last week. On August 15, the country's government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation. Countries have been evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation speedily.However, thousands of people are rushing to the airport to flee the nation as they are afraid of the terror group's brutal atrocities in the nation. (ANI)

