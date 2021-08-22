Left Menu

People in Kabul facing difficulties due to soaring prices, suspension of banking services

Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, is witnessing a massive surge in prices of commodities and suspension of banking services as the Taliban took control of the nation last week after the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, is witnessing a massive surge in prices of commodities and suspension of banking services as the Taliban took control of the nation last week after the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government. People in Kabul are facing difficulties due to the closure of banks and the biggest money-changing market Sarai Shahzada, Khaama Press reported.

Government officials and other private employees are also facing financial issues as the month is nearing to end and they have no clue about their salaries. Closure of banks has hit the people most as despite having money in their bank accounts they can't access that.

On Saturday, Sarai Shahzada in a statement said that since the money-changing market is directly dependent on the central bank of Afghanistan-De Afghanistan Bank- it will remain closed unless the central bank resumes operations, Khaama Press added. There has been no formal announcement about the opening of government banks while private banks have announced to remain closed indefinitely.

Afghanistan's situation is dwindling as people are in rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control last week. On August 15, the country's government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

