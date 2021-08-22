Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude hits South Sandwich Islands region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said. The earthquake jolted the region at 00:45 GMT. The quake had a depth of 10 km, USGS said.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.9 - South Sandwich Islands region," US Geological Survey tweeted. South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) is a British Overseas Territory in the southern Atlantic Ocean. (ANI)

