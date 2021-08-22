Afghanistan: 7 killed at Kabul Airport as people try to flee country
At least seven people were killed on Sunday near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as people attempted to flee the Taliban-controlled country.
The developments came a day after US embassy in Afghanistan advised its nationals in Kabul to avoid travelling to Hamid Karzai International Airport, citing potential security threats outside the airport's gates. Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation fearing their atrocities.
Terrorists on the streets of Kabul are reportedly preventing people from entering the airport using force. The situation continues to deteriorate at the airport and around its perimeter, which is under Taliban control. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
