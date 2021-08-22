Left Menu

Afghan crisis: Hundreds protest against Taliban, Pakistan in Greece

With Afghanistan plunging into a crisis, hundreds of people including numerous Afghans held a protest rally in Thessaloniki city of Greece against the Taliban and Pakistan.

ANI | Thessaloniki | Updated: 22-08-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 13:10 IST
Several Baloch people too joined the protest, accusing Pakistan of illegally occupying Balochistan.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

With Afghanistan plunging into a crisis, hundreds of people including numerous Afghans held a protest rally in Thessaloniki city of Greece against the Taliban and Pakistan. Around 600 Afghans, Baloch and Kurds took part in the protest. Holding Afghan's black, red and green flags and posters inscribed with their demands, demonstrators raised slogans against Pakistan, which has been accused of providing covert and overt support to the Taliban.

Rallies and protests are taking place across the world in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, which fell to the Taliban on August 15. Several Baloch people too joined the protest, accusing Pakistan of illegally occupying Balochistan. Taliban have reporterly imposed strict restrictions against Afghans and are committing atrocities against civilians despite promising to respect women and minorities.

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in support of Afghanistan near Hyde Park in central London. Moreover, an anti-Taliban demonstration took place at Republica Square in the heart of Rome.

Earlier, several provinces across Afghanistan witnessed protests with Afghans taking to the streets holding Afghanistan's national flag, which is no longer in use since the Taliban seized control of Kabul. The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation in afraid of their atrocities. Afghans have flocked to the Kabul airport in order to flee the Taliban. Terrorists on the streets of Kabul are reportedly preventing people from entering the airport using force. The situation continues to deteriorate at the airport and around its perimeter, which is under Taliban control. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

