Thailand reports 19,014 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand logged 19,014 new cases of COVID-19 along with 233 more fatalities, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 22-08-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 14:53 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Bangkok [Thailand], August 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand logged 19,014 new cases of COVID-19 along with 233 more fatalities, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday. Since the pandemic first hit the country early last year, Thailand has had 1,049,295 infections, 839,855 of whom have recovered, while the death toll stands at 9,320, according to the CCSA.

A spokesperson for the CCSA said earlier that despite the situation remains worrisome, there are positive signs showing that the number of new infections has passed its peak, which might slow down the new caseload. The Thai government has been trying to secure more vaccines and accelerate vaccine roll-out to create herd immunity. It aims to vaccinate around 70 per cent of the nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.

As of Saturday, the country has administered more than 26.7 million doses of vaccines, with 8.5 per cent of its whole population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

