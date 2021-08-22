Left Menu

Afghan envoy Mamundzay appreciates words of sympathy, support messages from India

Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Sunday appreciated the kind words of sympathy and support messages from all Indian friends and the diplomatic missions in New Delhi over the suffering of Afghans in the past few weeks, after the Taliban takeover.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 18:26 IST
Afghan envoy Mamundzay appreciates words of sympathy, support messages from India
Afghan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay. Image Credit: ANI
Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Sunday appreciated the kind words of sympathy and support messages from all Indian friends and the diplomatic missions in New Delhi over the suffering of Afghans in the past few weeks, after the Taliban takeover. "I appreciate the kind words of sympathy and support messages from all Indian friends and the diplomatic missions in New Delhi over the suffering of Afghans in the past few weeks, particularly the last 7-8 days. The avoidable suffering of #Afghanistan is man-made and at a scale beyond all civilized contemplation," tweeted Mamundzay.

A humanitarian crisis has been unfolding in the war-torn country. The recent regime change has forced many Afghans and citizens of other countries to flee the country, fearing an oppressive Taliban rule. "Afghanistan is going through a difficult time, and only good leadership, compassionate attitude and international support to the Afghan people would somewhat bring an end to these miseries #kabulairport #PeaceForAfghanistan," tweeted the Afghan envoy.

India on Sunday evacuated about 300 people from Kabul after the Taliban seized control of most parts of Afghanistan. The terror group overtook the power throne on August 15 as the Aghanistan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. According to reports, tens of thousands of people have been flocking to the Kabul airport desperate to flee the country that has been overtaken by the Taliban after 20 years. They fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and a threat of reprisal killings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

