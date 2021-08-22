Left Menu

Ukraine, US, Germany to discuss possible termination of gas transit after 2024: Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian, German and American energy ministers will discuss on Monday a possible termination of Russian gas transit via the Eastern European country after 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 22-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 18:48 IST
Ukraine, US, Germany to discuss possible termination of gas transit after 2024: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kiev [Ukraine] August 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukrainian, German and American energy ministers will discuss on Monday a possible termination of Russian gas transit via the Eastern European country after 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

"The main risks due to the completion of Nord Stream 2 [gas pipeline], among all countries, will be borne by Ukraine. ... Tomorrow, the energy ministers of the United States, Ukraine and Germany will indeed meet ... Green transition in Ukraine requires a lot of money and time, so I want to understand what Ukraine will receive and what our country may lose after the 2024 agreement [with Russia] ends, and who provides concrete guarantees to Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a joint briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Kiev. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021