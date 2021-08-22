INS Shivalik, Kadmatt reach Guam to participate in Malabar exercise

Two Indian Navy Ships (INS) Shivalik and Kadmatt on Saturday reached Guam, an Island Territory of the USA to participate in the annual Exercise Malabar-21 exercise. "INS Shivalik & Kadmatt arrived at Guam, an Island Territory of the USA on 21st Aug as part of their ongoing deployment to nations in South East Asia and the Pacific Ocean. The 2 ships are scheduled to participate in the annual Exercise MALABAR-21 between the navies of Australia, India, Japan and USA," tweeted Indian Navy.

According to the Defence Ministry, these maritime initiatives enhance synergy and coordination between the Indian Navy and friendly countries, based on common maritime interests and commitment towards Freedom of Navigation at sea. "The deployment of the Indian Navy ships seeks to underscore the operational reach, peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and to strengthen existing bonds between India and countries of the Indo Pacific," read the release by the ministry.

The Indian Navy undertakes regular deployments to friendly foreign countries and Indian and the Pacific Ocean regions in furtherance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of 'Security and Growth for All in the Region - SAGAR'. Further, such engagements build 'Bridges of Friendship' and strengthen international cooperation. There have been mounting global concerns over China's growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory, turning numerous obscure reefs and sandbars throughout the waterway into man-made artificial islands heavily fortified with missiles, runways and weapons systems. (ANI)

