Left Menu

S Korea: Drones to deliver pizza in Sejong city

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced that the commercialisation of drone's pizza delivery in Sejong city through collaboration with Korean drone company 'P-Square' and global pizza chain 'Domino Pizza.'

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 23-08-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 09:57 IST
S Korea: Drones to deliver pizza in Sejong city
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], August 23 (ANI/Global Economic): The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced that the commercialisation of drone's pizza delivery in Sejong city through collaboration with Korean drone company 'P-Square' and global pizza chain 'Domino Pizza.' The commercialisation area of drone delivery is from Domino Pizza Sejong Boram Branch to Sejong Lake Park, and it is operated with active cooperation from Sejong City, which was selected as a drone demonstration city and special liberalisation zone this year.

Drone delivery is planned two to three times per hour from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from August 21 to October 31. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is going to guide citizens who visit Sejong Lake Park to use drone delivery service through the mobile app and also will announce its first commercialization through online live streaming.

Customers who want to get pizza through drone delivery can track the location of the drone in real-time through the mobile app by ordering on the official delivery app of Domino Pizza near Sejong Lake Park. When receiving the pizza, the password generated in ordering process should be entered to prevent theft and loss.

The government is planning to expand and operate drone delivery in urban areas in order to provide non-face-to-face services that are more suitable for the post-COVID-19 era. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021