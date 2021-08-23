Left Menu

10 dead, dozens injured in road crash in southern Ghana: official

At least 10 people died and dozens were injured in a road accident in southern Ghana on Sunday, an official confirmed.

ANI | Accra | Updated: 23-08-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 10:57 IST
10 dead, dozens injured in road crash in southern Ghana: official
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Accra [Ghana], August 23 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 10 people died and dozens were injured in a road accident in southern Ghana on Sunday, an official confirmed. Winneba Municipal Fire Officer Henry Asiedu said the accident happened when two buses traveling in opposite directions collided at Gomoa Mampong, a fishing community near the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

"It was fatal, and we had to take our time to collect the bodies. About 10 people have died, while the rest are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital," Asiedu said. Asiedu added that some passengers had been trapped in the wreckage, but the fire service personnel managed to rescue them.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021