10 dead, dozens injured in road crash in southern Ghana: official

Accra [Ghana], August 23 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 10 people died and dozens were injured in a road accident in southern Ghana on Sunday, an official confirmed. Winneba Municipal Fire Officer Henry Asiedu said the accident happened when two buses traveling in opposite directions collided at Gomoa Mampong, a fishing community near the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

"It was fatal, and we had to take our time to collect the bodies. About 10 people have died, while the rest are receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital," Asiedu said. Asiedu added that some passengers had been trapped in the wreckage, but the fire service personnel managed to rescue them.

Advertisement

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)