Left Menu

S Korea reports 1,418 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 1,418 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 237,782.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 23-08-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 11:52 IST
S Korea reports 1,418 more COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], August 23 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 1,418 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 237,782. The daily caseload was down from 1,628 in the prior day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 48 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,758.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area. Of the new cases, 383 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 392 and 72.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 523, or 38.2 per cent of the total local transmission. Forty-eight cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 13,196.Seven deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,222. The total fatality rate stood at 0.93 percent.

A total of 1,325 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 207,601. The total recovery rate was 87.31 per cent. Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 25,910,685 people with 11,565,121 fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021