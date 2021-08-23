PM Modi instructed MEA to brief floor leaders of political parties on Afghanistan: Jaishankar

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief the floor leaders of political parties in view of recent developments in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 14:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief the floor leaders of political parties in view of recent developments in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. "In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendramodi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will be intimating further details," tweeted Jaishankar.

This comes at a time when the Indian government is evacuating its citizens from the war-ravaged country in wake of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. On August 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and instructed all concerned officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the MEA has said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. The MEA said that the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of the Kabul airport. India on Sunday brought back nearly 400 people on three different flights. Another group of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals were brought back in a special Air India flight from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated to the Tajikistan capital in an IAF aircraft.

Separately, 135 Indians evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days by the US and NATO aircraft were flown back to Delhi on a special flight. On August 15, the Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on Sunday and declared its victory over the government after months of violence in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

