Afghanistan: India evacuates another 75 Sikhs from Kabul

Indian authorities on Monday evacuated another 75 Sikhs amid the deteriorating situation in war-torn Afghanistan. These people are being evacuated from Kabul via Dushanbe and will arrive in India late at night, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed.

"Update from Afghanistan- Another 75 Sikhs are being evacuated today from Kabul via Dushanbe who will arrive in India late night today. We thank PM Office India and Ministry of External Affairs for their massive support," Sirsa said in a tweet. Afghanistan's situation is dwindling as people are in rush to leave the nation after the Taliban seized control last week. On August 15, the country's government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the nation.

Countries have been evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation. Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had said the government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. (ANI)

