Many Pakistanis celebrate Taliban's victory in Afghanistan by distributing sweets

As the world watched the turmoil in Afghanistan, many Pakistanis celebrated the Taliban's gunpoint victory in the country, The Washington Post reported. Several Islamist organisations in Pakistan distributed sweets while netizens highlighted the "failure of the US." A senior Islamabad official mocked the assessments of Western experts on South Asia.

"Afghanistan is presently witnessing a virtually smooth shifting of power from the corrupt Ghani government to the Taliban," a Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet. The development came a few days after demonstrators raised their voices in several countries against Islamabad's role in the Afghanistan debacle and blamed the country for helping the Taliban.

Advertisement

Recently around 300 persons also gathered at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to protest against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan. Afghans living in the southern Australian city of Adelaide also called for an end to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan by the Taliban and denounced the Pakistan government for their interference in Afghanistan's internal affairs. Voices from across the world have been increasingly urging hard-hitting economic sanctions on Pakistan for its proxy war in Afghanistan.

Many experts and the majority of Afghans believe that Islamabad is behind the Taliban's aggressive advance against the government forces in Afghanistan and that Islamabad has been assisting the terror group on all possible fronts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)