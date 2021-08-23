Navies of India, Philippines conduct maritime partnership exercise

The navies of India and the Philippines on Monday carried out a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the West Philippine Sea. As per the official release by the Ministry of Defence, "Two ships of the Indian Navy, namely INS Ranvijay (Guided Missile Destroyer, D55) and INS Kora (Guided Missile Corvette, P61), on deployment to the Western Pacific, carried out a Maritime Partnership Exercise with BRP Antonio Luna (Frigate, FF 151) of the Philippine Navy in the West Philippine Sea."

The joint evolutions conducted during the exercise included several operational manoeuvers and the participating ships of both navies were satisfied with the consolidation of interoperability achieved through this operational interaction at sea, the release said. The Indian naval ships are currently deployed to the Western Pacific with an aim to strengthen maritime security collaboration with partner nations.

"The interaction with BRP Antonio Luna was, therefore, an enriching opportunity for the Indian Navy to consolidate its bilateral relations with the Philippine Navy. In compliance with the prevailing pandemic guidelines, the exercise was conducted in a contactless manner and all necessary health and safety protocols were strictly observed. After the exercise, the Indian naval ships are scheduled to call at Manila Port for replenishment," the release said. India and the Philippines share a very robust defence and security partnership built over several years and spanning across all domains.

Both navies remain committed to further strengthening bilateral collaboration in the maritime domain towards a collective aim of ensuring a stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the release added. (ANI)

