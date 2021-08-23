Taliban accuses US troops of being responsible for Kabul airport chaos

As countries around the world are evacuating citizens from the war-torn country, the Taliban has accused the United States troops of being the main cause behind the misery at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, local media reported on Monday. Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation fearing their atrocities. At least seven people were killed on Sunday near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as people attempted to flee the Taliban-controlled country.

Head of the Taliban's commission for guidance and encouragement, Mullah Amir Khan Motaqi in a voice clip said that entire Afghanistan is secure and no casualty is recorded but the US cannot secure an airport, Khaama Press reported. He called the ongoing evacuation by the US illegitimate.

Motaqi added that no one is confined in Afghanistan and everyone who wants to leave Afghanistan will be allowed through a legitimate process and having a visa but reiterated that the US's vacation without a visa is a violation of international law, Khaama Press reported. "The US in the past twenty years used all its tools to suppress Afghan people but achieved nothing. Now they are suppressing people in Afghanistan through economic pressure which is an ethical crime," Motaqi said.

Countries have been evacuating their citizens from the war-torn nation speedily. The Kabul airport is witnessing heavy chaos due to instability in the region. The US has evacuated nearly 10,400 people from war-torn Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, a White House official said on Monday.

"Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 37,000 people. Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 42,000 people," the official added. Earlier on Friday, US President Joe Biden had termed the evacuation from Afghanistan the 'most difficult and largest airlift' ever in history. He had assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country. (ANI)

