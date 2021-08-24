Left Menu

Afghanistan crisis: Taliban include Karzai, Abdullah, Baradar in its 12-member council

Taliban on Tuesday included ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the High Council for National Reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah and Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar in its 12-member council which will govern the war-torn country, according to a source.

Afghanistan crisis: Taliban include Karzai, Abdullah, Baradar in its 12-member council
Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Taliban on Tuesday included ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the High Council for National Reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah and Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar in its 12-member council which will govern the war-torn country, according to a source. Out of 12 members, seven candidates have been already agreed upon, a source close to senior Taliban circles told Sputnik.

"Afghanistan would be governed by a 12-member council, with the exception of the president and the emirate. So far, the council has agreed on Abdul Ghani Baradar, [son of Taliban founder] Mullah Yaqub, [high-ranking member of the Haqqani network terrorist group] Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani, Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai, [ex-Afghan Interior Minister] Hanif Atmar and [the leader of the Party of Islam] Gulbuddin Hekmatyar," the source said. Talks are underway to appoint the remaining five members of the council, reported Sputnik.

Afghan National Army Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum and ex-Balkh province governor Atta Mohammad Noor may not join the council, the source added. The Taliban is in the process of forming a new government after the fall of Kabul last Sunday.

However, the Taliban have not yet commented officially about the Council, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

