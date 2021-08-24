Left Menu

Duterte agrees to run as Philippine Vice President in 2022

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the endorsement of the ruling party PDP-Laban to run as its vice presidential candidate in 2022, the party said on Tuesday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 24-08-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:07 IST
Duterte agrees to run as Philippine Vice President in 2022
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], August 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the endorsement of the ruling party PDP-Laban to run as its vice presidential candidate in 2022, the party said on Tuesday. "President Rodrigo Roa Duterte agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamor of the people and accepted the endorsement of the PDP-Laban party for him to run as vice president in the 2022 national elections," the PDP-Laban stated.

Duterte's run for the country's second-highest post would mean the continuity of Philippine policy to fight COVID-19, it added. The president's office has not yet officially announced that Duterte accepted the endorsement, but presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed Duterte's meeting with the PDP-Laban head.

Under the Philippines' constitution, the president can serve for one 6-year term in office that is why several leaders ran for lower posts after completing their presidential tenure. Duterte's term is due to end in June next year. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021