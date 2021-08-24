Left Menu

'CIA chief secretly met with Taliban's deputy head'

The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) chief held a secret meeting with Taliban's deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing anonymous US officials.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 18:34 IST
'CIA chief secretly met with Taliban's deputy head'
Central Investigation Agency chief William Burns. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Central Investigation Agency (CIA) chief held a secret meeting with Taliban's deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing anonymous US officials. William Burns, head of US federal intelligence agency and Baradar met on Monday, so far the highest-level meeting between the Taliban and the Biden administration after Kabul was overtaken by the terror group over a week ago.

The CIA has not commented on the matter yet, however, it is believed that the meeting included discussion on the extension of the August 31 deadline for withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported. Burns, one of the most decorated diplomats in the Biden administration, has played key roles in Foreign Service.

Nearly 11 years ago, Baradar was arrested by the CIA in a joint US-Pakistan mission and put behind bars for eight years. Soon after his release in 2018, the Taliban leader initiated peace negotiations with the US. On Monday, the Taliban had refused to extend the August 31 deadline for US troops' withdrawal.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky News that the group would not give the US and the UK any extra time to continue evacuations from Afghanistan stating that if the deadline was not met "there would be consequences." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021