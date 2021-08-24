US stands by its commitment to evacuate vulnerable Afghans: Biden
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he stands by the commitment to evacuate people and this includes vulnerable Afghans, such as women leaders and journalists after the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan. "Stands by the commitment we've made to evacuate people and this includes vulnerable Afghans, such as women leaders and journalists," Biden said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, the White House on Tuesday informed that Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 58,700 people while the country has re-located approximately 63,900 people since the end of July. A few days back, President Biden had also termed the evacuation from Afghanistan the 'most difficult and largest airlift' ever in history. He had assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
