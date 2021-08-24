Harish Parvathaneni appointed as India's next Ambassador to Germany

Harish Parvathaneni, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1990 batch, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Germany.

"Harish Parvathaneni (IFS: 1990), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Federal Republic of Germany," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA added. (ANI)

