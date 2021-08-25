MoS Muraleedharan meets Egypt Ambassador on her farewell call-on

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday met Ambassador of Egypt to India Dr Heba Elmarassi at his office on her farewell call-on.

During the meeting, Muraleedharan discussed important aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

"Pleased to meet Ambassador of Egypt to India Dr Heba Elmarassi at my Office on her farewell call-on. Discussed important aspects of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Conveyed best wishes for her future endeavours," Muraleedharan said in a tweet. (ANI)

