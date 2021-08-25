Left Menu

MoS Muraleedharan meets Egypt Ambassador on her farewell call-on

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday met Ambassador of Egypt to India Dr Heba Elmarassi at his office on her farewell call-on.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 12:09 IST
MoS V Muraleedharan meets Egypt Ambassador (Pic Credit: V Muraleedharan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
During the meeting, Muraleedharan discussed important aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

"Pleased to meet Ambassador of Egypt to India Dr Heba Elmarassi at my Office on her farewell call-on. Discussed important aspects of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Conveyed best wishes for her future endeavours," Muraleedharan said in a tweet. (ANI)

