Hyundai Motor wins 17 awards at Red Dot Award with Infotainment system 'Jong-e'

Hyundai Motor Group has won 17 design awards at the 'Red Dot Award,' one of the world largest design awards. In particular, the new technology campaign 'Little Big E-Motion' and an infotainment system for electric vehicles 'Jong-e' won the grand prize.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 25-08-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 13:55 IST
Hyundai Motor wins 17 awards at Red Dot Award with Infotainment system 'Jong-e'
Seoul [South Korea], August 25 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor Group has won 17 design awards at the 'Red Dot Award,' one of the world largest design awards. In particular, the new technology campaign 'Little Big E-Motion' and an infotainment system for electric vehicles 'Jong-e' won the grand prize. Hyundai Motor Group announced on the 24th that it has won 17 design awards, including 2 grand prizes and 15 main prizes, at the 2021 Red Dot Design Award held by the Westfalen Design Center in Nordrhein, Germany.

Hyundai's infotainment system for electric vehicles 'Jong-e' won the Hyundai's first grand prize in UX category with its eco-friendly theme, 'Paper (Jong-e).' The 'Jong-e' UX design, which was first applied to 'IONIQ 5,' has green and blue gradient colour and parametric pixel design used in the IONIQ 5's internal and external design, established its brand identity and eco-friendly image.

Hyundai Motor Group's new technology campaign 'Little Big E-Motion' won the grand prize in the 'Film & Animation' category. 'Little Big E-Motion' is the project video, in which Kids Mobility, which is applied with emotion recognition technology that enables the communication between car and passengers and vehicle control functions, helps children's treatment.

Hyundai Motor Group's new technology campaign started four years ago, focusing on the valuable social use of technology for a harmonious world of people and technology. Its project video 'Chatty School Bus' won the third prize at the 2017 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and 'Silent Taxi' won the second prized 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and third prize at 2019 New York Festivals.

Hyundai Motor Group received 15 main prizes in seven design categories, including Spatial Communication design, Application, Advertisement, Online, Digital Solution as well as Film & Animation and Interface & UX. Through the awards, Hyundai Motor has recognized its global competitiveness. (ANI/Global Economic)

