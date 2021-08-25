Left Menu

Philippines logs 13,573 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 1.88 mln

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 13,573 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,883,088.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 25-08-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 15:32 IST
Philippines logs 13,573 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 1.88 mln
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], August 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 13,573 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,883,088. The DOH added that the death toll climbed to 32,492 after 228 more patients died from the viral disease, adding that seven laboratories failed to submit reports.

On Monday, the Philippines reported its highest single-day spike with 18,332 new cases as the DOH declared the community transmission of the Delta variant in Metro Manila and the adjacent region. Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific, expressed concern over the surge of coronavirus infections in the Philippines, urging people "to take their role" in suppressing the virus transmission.

The WHO said the Delta variant has the highest transmissibility of all the variants of concern. Kasai described the Delta variant as a "real threat which is testing the capacity of even the strongest public health systems in our regions." The Philippines has detected a total of 1,273 Delta variant cases, including 26 deaths.Kasai urged people to get the vaccines and continue practicing safety measures to curb the infections.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 17 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021