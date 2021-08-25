Tajikistan condemns persecution of Afghans, says will not accept government formed through 'oppression'

In a major setback to the Taliban which is seeking global legitimacy, Tajikistan has asserted that it will not accept a government formed through "oppression" in Afghanistan. Tajikistan, which shares a roughly 1,300 kilometre border with Afghanistan, has strongly condemned all forms of "murder and persecution" of the Afghan people, especially Tajiks, Uzbeks and other national minorities.

"Evidence clearly shows that the Taliban are abandoning their previous promises to form an interim government with the broad participation of other political forces in the country and are preparing to establish an Islamic emirate," an official statement of the office of the Tajikistan President read. The strong statement comes following the meeting between, President of the Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureshi.

Tajikistan stated that Afghanistan should not be "dragged back into the whirlpool of bloody imposed wars". Dushanbe also conveyed to Islamabad the need to establish an "inclusive government" in Kabul with the participation of "all national minorities, especially Tajiks in Afghanistan, who make up more than 46 per cent of the population", according to the statement.

"Tajikistan will not recognize any other government that is formed in this country through oppression, without taking into account the position of the entire Afghan people, especially all its minorities. They also stressed that Tajiks have a worthy place in the future government of Afghanistan," the statement read. As a close neighbour, Tajikistan said it has always supported the restoration of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and remains committed to this position.

"In order to urgently address the political and security problems of the neighbouring country, it is necessary to establish an inclusive government with the participation of all national minorities, especially Tajiks in Afghanistan, who make up more than 46 per cent of the population," the statement read. The government also called on the international community to take urgent measures to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and to stabilize its difficult political and security situation through negotiations as soon as possible.

Following the forceful take over by the Taliban, fear and panic have engulfed Afghanistan and many people are trying to flee the country in order to escape the terror group. On Tuesday, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said she has received harrowing and credible reports of serious violations of and human rights abuses in Afghanistan under the Taliban, including executions of civilians.

