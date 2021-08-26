Left Menu

Russia will not interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Moscow will not interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs after the Taliban took over the war-torn country last week.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 26-08-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 11:36 IST
Russia will not interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs, says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Moscow will not interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs after the Taliban took over the war-torn country last week. "Naturally, we will not interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs, neither will our armed forces be drawn into this all-against-all conflict. I think this is what is going on there," said Putin, reported Tass.

Putin also said that the situation in Afghanistan is "difficult and alarming" and Russia is keeping a close eye on it. "You know how difficult and alarming the situation in Afghanistan currently is. We are keeping a close eye on this situation, actively cooperating with our allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)," he said at a congress of the ruling United Russia party.

He further said that the conflict in Afghanistan has been smouldering for decades and added, "The former Soviet Union has its own experience in that country. We have learned the lesson," reported Tass. After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.

Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. The northern province of Panjshir is the only pocket of resistance to the Taliban. It is led by Ahmad Massoud, a son of Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001), an influential leader of Afghanistan's Tajik community who fought against the Taliban back in the 1990s. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021