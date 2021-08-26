Toll from floods in western Venezuela increases to 20

The number of people who lost their lives to floods and landslides in the western Venezuelan state of Merida has risen to 20, Jehyson Guzman, a presidential representative authorized to monitor the situation, said. Previous reports indicated that at least 13 people were killed in floods triggered by heavy rains.

"Today, it became known that [a total of] 20 people died ... They are all identified," Guzman said during a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday, as broadcast on Twitter. Efforts are currently underway to restore power supply, communications, and road infrastructure.

