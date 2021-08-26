Do not travel to Kabul airport: Australia to its citizens amid 'highly volatile' Afghan situation

After the United States and the United Kingdom, Australia has also asked its citizens to not travel to Kabul airport as the situation in Afghanistan remains "highly volatile" and there is an "ongoing and very high threat" of a terrorist attack. In a statement to the press on Thursday, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that the Australian government remains focused on safe evacuation from the Afghanistan of many Australians and visa holders as possible and for as long as possible.

"Our clear travel advice is now, do not travel to Hamid Karzai International Airport and if you are in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice," Senator Payne said. "Afghanistan remains highly volatile and dangerous. Be aware of the potential for violence and security threats with large crowds. There is an ongoing and very high threat of a terrorist attack," she added.

Washington and London have also revised their travel advice, urging people not to attempt the dangerous journey to the airport in Afghanistan's capital. This comes as thousands of people are still attempting to make the arduous journey to Kabul airport to flee the Taliban.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, more than 1000 Afghans with Australian visas remain stuck in Kabul. Taliban, meanwhile, has blocked all the roads outside the Kabul airport and is saying that only foreign citizens will be allowed to enter the airport. Australian Assistant Defence Minister Andrew Hastie said the situation around the airport had significantly deteriorated and there was now a "high" risk of a suicide bomb attack outside it.

This comes as the foreign troops' withdrawal deadline is approaching. US President Joe Biden recently made it clear that the US is sticking to the 31 August deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan. Earlier, several countries had urged the US to extend its deadline for troops drawdown as several foreign citizens and vulnerable Afghans are still stuck in the war-ravaged country. (ANI)

