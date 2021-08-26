Left Menu

Tolo news reporter, cameraman beaten up by Taliban in Kabul

A Tolo news reporter Ziar Yaad and his cameraman were beaten up by the Taliban in Kabul while they were working on a report on Wednesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-08-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 13:39 IST
Tolo news reporter, cameraman beaten up by Taliban in Kabul
Tolo news reporter Ziar Yaad (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A Tolo news reporter Ziar Yaad and his cameraman were beaten up by the Taliban in Kabul while they were working on a report on Wednesday. Yaad and his cameraman Baes Majidi were filming footage of jobless people and labourers in Haji Yaqoob square in the Shahr-e-Naw area of Kabul city on Wednesday morning when the Taliban beat them up. The reason is unclear, reported Tolo News.

" I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul's New City while reporting. Cameras, technical equipment and my personal mobile phone have also been hijacked," said Yaad in his tweet. Both of them were reporting on poverty and unemployment at the Haji Yaqub intersection in Kabul when they were caught unawares by the Taliban.

Meanwhile, a number of journalists said that the Taliban should not treat journalists badly, reported Tolo News. Yaad also said that the Taliban took away his mobile phone. "When I took the picture, the Taliban came and without asking who we were, shouted and took my mobile phone. They beat me with weapons," added Yaad.

Earlier, it was reported that Yaad was shot dead by the Taliban. Negating the news, Yaad took to Twitter and said that false news about his death had been circulating. "Some people have spread the news of my death which is false. The Taliban got out of an armoured Land Cruiser and hit me at gunpoint," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global
4
Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Smart Reply now available in Google Docs

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021