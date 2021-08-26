Left Menu

Country aims to withdraw its troops as soon as possible: Turkish Defence Ministry

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Thursday informed that the country plans to withdraw its troops as soon as possible from war-torn Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-08-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 16:58 IST
Country aims to withdraw its troops as soon as possible: Turkish Defence Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Thursday informed that the country plans to withdraw its troops as soon as possible from war-torn Afghanistan. These Turkish troops are providing security at the Hamid Karzai International Airport amid the tense situation in the country and they are "trying their best to implement evacuation plans at the Kabul International Airport despite extraordinary conditions and congestion," Daily Subah reported citing the Defence Minister.

Turkey has aimed to ensure that the evacuation mission going on at the airport goes ahead smoothly, Akar said. On Wednesday, Akar had also informed that Turkish armed forces have started leaving Afghanistan and the decision has been taken after evaluating the current situation and conditions.

The first plane carried 345 Turkish military staff including civilian personnel is expected to land in the capital Ankara at 11:45 am local time, Daily Subah reported. Earlier in June, in Turkish Defence Ministry has agreed to deploy 500 hundred soldiers at the Hamid Karzai International airport amid the US troop withdrawal from the country.

At that time, the Taliban had also opposed Turkey's proposal to guard Kabul airport and said that Ankara must leave Afghanistan as per the 2020 deal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021