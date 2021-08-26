Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah 'effectively' under house arrest in Kabul: Report

Left Menu

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, High Council for National Reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah are "effectively" under house arrest in Kabul after the Taliban took away their security teams, CNN reported on Thursday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-08-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 17:45 IST
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the High Council for National Reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, High Council for National Reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah are "effectively" under house arrest in Kabul after the Taliban took away their security teams, CNN reported on Thursday. According to the report, the Taliban also confiscated cars of politicians who are currently at the mercy of the terrorist group. They also searched Abdullah's home on Wednesday.

Since taking over Kabul, the Taliban has promised to form an inclusive government. The group has held talks with former president Karzai and former chief executive Abdullah, both of whom stayed in Kabul after the Taliban's ascent to power after a lightning offensive. Last week, Abdullah Abdullah and Karzai met the 'so-called' acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour. They discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Kabul citizens.

Abdullah told the Taliban's acting Kabul governor that "In order to return to normality in the capital Kabul, it is imperative that citizens...feel safe and secure." Previously, Abdullah had said he was hopeful that the Taliban will form an inclusive government. During its first presser earlier this month, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had promised to establish a government that "includes all sides".

The Taliban entered Kabul last week, causing the civilian government to collapse. As a result, many countries have started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from the beleaguered nation due to the precarious security situation. (ANI)

