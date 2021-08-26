Explosion outside Kabul airport, confirms Pentagon

An explosion was reported from outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, Pentagon said. There are no clear reports yet of injuries or casualties from the blast, which comes amid the frantic endgame of the US drawdown from Afghanistan and as thousands of people flock to the airport in a bid to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can," said John Kirby, Assistant to the US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs. This comes after multiple reports had suggested looming terrorist threats at the Kabul airport. According to CNN, there are an estimated 150 American citizens left in Afghanistan whom the US needs to get to the airport.

In a previous tweet, Kirby had said that evacuation operations in Kabul will not be wrapping up in 36 hours. "We will continue to evacuate as many people as we can until the end of the mission." Earlier today, US diplomats in Kabul early morning had warned American citizens to "immediately" leave several gates into the airport, citing security threats.

According to US media reports, grave and specific ISIS-K terror threats were reported with time fast running out for the US rescue mission from Afghanistan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday had said the Taliban has committed to ensuring safe passage for Americans and at-risk Afghans to leave the war-torn country after the August 31 US withdrawal deadline. (ANI)

