ISIS suicide bomber behind Kabul explosion

An ISIS suicide bomber was behind the explosion near Kabul airport that killed nearly 13 people and injured several including three US troops, Politico reported quoting an unnamed US official and another source on Thursday. An ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport, reported Politico.

Kabul witnessed two blasts on Thursday - one outside the airport and another near a hotel. So far, casualties of the second blast remain unknown.

The US has also confirmed the second blast. Assistant to the US Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Joh Kirby said in a tweet, "We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update." According to a local reporter, a suicide attacker blew himself up in the middle of a large crowd and another attacker started shooting. "AFG Explosion took place outside of the eastern gate of airport and gunfire is underway. There are casualties and fatalities, multiple eyewitnesses tell me," Afghan reporter Bilal Sarwary tweeted.

In recent days, Kabul airport has been witnessing chaotic scenes as people are reaching the airport in hurry to escape from the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. (ANI)

