Maldives minister thanks India for financial assistance to Greater Male Connectivity project

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on Thursday thanked India for extending financial assistance in the construction of 'Greater Male Connectivity Project' (GMCP), which is the largest infrastructural project in Male. "Constructed with financial support from India, the largest infrastructure project to be executed in the Maldives will stand as an enduring tribute to the strong Indo-Maldives Partnership," he said in a tweet.

"Thank you PM Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishankar for supporting our development journey," the tweet added. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded on Abdullah's remarks and said "India is proud to be a key development partner of Maldives, deeply committed to its national progress."

The Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) is set to be the largest-ever infrastructure project in the Maldives, funded under the Indian Grant and Line of Credit. On Thursday, the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Sunjay Sudhir, also said that the GMCP is not only the biggest project India is doing in the Maldives but also the biggest infrastructure project in the Maldives overall.

"The Greater Male Connectivity Project is concrete proof that India is a robust development partner of the Maldives in addition to being the First Responder in times of any emergency in the Maldives. This iconic project will give a major boost to the Maldivian economy," he said. This project will be an infrastructural complement to the Gulhifalhu commercial port project which is being done under an Indian LoC of USD 800 million. (ANI)

