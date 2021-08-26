Left Menu

Maldives minister thanks India for financial assistance to Greater Male Connectivity project

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on Thursday thanked India for extending financial assistance in the construction of the 'Greater Male Connectivity Project' (GMCP), which is the largest infrastructural project in Male.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:41 IST
Maldives minister thanks India for financial assistance to Greater Male Connectivity project
President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the current Maldives Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on Thursday thanked India for extending financial assistance in the construction of 'Greater Male Connectivity Project' (GMCP), which is the largest infrastructural project in Male. "Constructed with financial support from India, the largest infrastructure project to be executed in the Maldives will stand as an enduring tribute to the strong Indo-Maldives Partnership," he said in a tweet.

"Thank you PM Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishankar for supporting our development journey," the tweet added. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded on Abdullah's remarks and said "India is proud to be a key development partner of Maldives, deeply committed to its national progress."

The Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) is set to be the largest-ever infrastructure project in the Maldives, funded under the Indian Grant and Line of Credit. On Thursday, the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Sunjay Sudhir, also said that the GMCP is not only the biggest project India is doing in the Maldives but also the biggest infrastructure project in the Maldives overall.

"The Greater Male Connectivity Project is concrete proof that India is a robust development partner of the Maldives in addition to being the First Responder in times of any emergency in the Maldives. This iconic project will give a major boost to the Maldivian economy," he said. This project will be an infrastructural complement to the Gulhifalhu commercial port project which is being done under an Indian LoC of USD 800 million. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021