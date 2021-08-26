Left Menu

Indian Embassy holds interaction with Glocal Teen Hero finalists

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Thursday organised a virtual interaction between Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Namgya Khampa with the 20 finalists of Glocal Teen Hero programme, an initiative supported by the Embassy.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:57 IST
Indian Embassy holds interaction with Glocal Teen Hero finalists
Indian Embassy holds interaction with finalists of Glocal Teen Hero . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Thursday organised a virtual interaction between Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Namgya Khampa with the 20 finalists of Glocal Teen Hero programme, an initiative supported by the Embassy. According to an official release, the 20 finalists, belonging to the age-group of 14-20 years and hailing from different parts of Nepal, had a lively and engaging exchange with Deputy Chief of Mission. The 20 participants included innovators, social entrepreneurs, activists, educators, social media influencers and 'techopreneurs', among others.

"The finalists shared their personal stories and work profiles and also presented their future aspirations for themselves, their families and their communities. Each of them has contributed in their way to the betterment of their respective communities and their selection as finalists (termed as Glocal 20under20) was to recognise their initiative, contributions and achievements at such an early stage of their lives," the release said. In her remarks, Khampa underlined the importance of taking initiative and appreciated each of the finalists for their zeal to become agents of change.

She also called the participants the future of Nepal and of India-Nepal relationship and encouraged them to work towards transforming their communities, societies and country. The participants were also encouraged to build linkages across the region and be the leaders of tomorrow who can shape the future of not just Nepal but of entire South Asia. Glocal Teen Hero is a platform that is exclusively for teenagers. It is a fully-funded program exclusively for Nepali Teenagers. The overall purpose of this program is to motivate and encourage teenagers to step out of their comfort zone, be creative and nurture entrepreneurial thinking.

The session was organised by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu along with M/S Glocal Pvt. Ltd. "The session ended with a lively Q&A segment where the participants asked and were answered on questions related to diplomacy, India's approach to the challenges in our neighborhood, making career choices and the importance of acquiring skills," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021