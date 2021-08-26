Left Menu

4 US Marines among people killed in twin Kabul blasts

As many as four US Marines have been killed in the explosion outside Kabul airport and 3 have been wounded, US media reported said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 23:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as four US Marines have been killed in the explosion outside Kabul airport and 3 have been wounded, US media reported said. Four US Marines are among the 35 people who were reportedly killed, in twin bomb blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the development saying that "a number of US service members" were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport. "We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack," Kirby said in a statement.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terror attack near Hamid Karzai International Airport and expressed his support for the victims of the blast. Back in Washington, US President Joe Biden met with top officials of his administration on Thursday as two explosions were reported in Kabul. Biden met with his national security team this morning, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley, and commanders on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has condemned the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport after reports suggested that an ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

