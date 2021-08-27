Left Menu

India's election to Universal Postal Union noteworthy, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday congratulated "Team MEA" after was elected with 134 votes to Council of Administration (CA) at 27th Universal Postal Union Congress in Abidjan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 09:50 IST
India's election to Universal Postal Union noteworthy, says Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday congratulated "Team MEA" after was elected with 134 votes to Council of Administration (CA) at 27th Universal Postal Union Congress in Abidjan. "India's election to the Council of Administration (CA) and the Postal Operations Council (POC) of Universal Postal Union yesterday is noteworthy. Congratulate #TeamMEA. Will work with all to strengthen cooperation in the UPU. #UPUCongress2021," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

On Thursday, India was elected with 134 votes to the Council of Administration (CA) at 27th Universal Postal Union Congress in Abidjan. According to the Permanent Mission of India at United Nations, Geneva, India won the highest votes in CA polls from South Asia and the Oceania region.

India was also elected with 106 votes (out of 156 countries) to the Postal Operations Council (POC) at the 27th Universal Postal Union Congress in Abidjan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021