India at UNSC: Ethiopia needs all support from international community

India on Thursday (local time) said that Ethiopia needs all the support it can get from the international community amid the Tigray crisis. Speaking at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Peace and Security in Africa, India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti said, "There is an urgent need to scale up efforts consistent with UN guiding principles for humanitarian assistance. Ethiopia needs all the support it can get from the international community."

The conflict in Tigray is having a severe impact on the civilian population. The fighting in Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia. The Ethiopian forces launched a military operation in the conflict-torn region, with Eritrea sending its troops to help Addis Ababa. "The unilateral ceasefire announced by the Government of Ethiopia on June 28, 2021, was an important step. Unfortunately, the opportunity provided by the ceasefire seems not to have been grasped, with the continuing aggression and belligerence of one side, and the spread of fighting beyond the Tigray region," said Tirumurti.

Tirumurti stressed strengthening the efforts towards a ceasefire at the meeting. Noting the efforts of the Government of Ethiopia and its leadership in addressing the situation, he said, "Welcome the establishment of a Regional Emergency coordination Centre in Semera comprising federal institutions/regional counterparts, WFP and UNOCHA, to facilitate movement of trucks along afar routes to Tigray and to coordinate emergency assistance to displaced people."

Further, Tirumurti urged for sustained close coordination between humanitarian agencies and the Ethiopian authorities to bridge the remaining gaps. He strongly denounced and condemned all atrocities committed by armed groups against civilians including children. "Those responsible for human rights violations and sexual violence perpetrated in Tigray should be prosecuted," said the Indian envoy.

He said that the solution to the conflict must be Ethiopian-led and within the constitutional framework of Ethiopia. Underscoring the importance of mutual trust, engagement, dialogue, and reconciliation, for lasting peace and stability, Tirumurti reiterated the strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia by India. (ANI)

