4 servicemen killed in Kazakhstan explosions

Four servicemen were killed in a series of explosions in the southern Kazakh city of Taraz, said Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev on Friday.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 27-08-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 11:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], August 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Four servicemen were killed in a series of explosions in the southern Kazakh city of Taraz, said Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev on Friday. A total of 28 people injured in the explosions were still being treated in hospital, Russian broadcaster RT said in an earlier report.

On Thursday, a fire at the ammunition warehouse in Taraz resulted in at least six explosions, leaving 66 people injured, it said. There are no more explosions at the ammunition warehouse, but the fire is still raging, the Kazakh defense ministry was quoted as saying.

The causes of the incident are still unknown, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

